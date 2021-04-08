CTM Outlander Music launches with $1 billion plan for rights acquisitions, hologram performances and NFTs

Outlander Fund and CTM have announced a strategic alliance to acquire music publishing and master rights.

CTM Outlander Music has ambitions to invest a $1 billion over the next 5 years. It also plans to capitalise on Outlander’s intellectual property expertise and knowledge to gather the rights necessary for holographic performances and the issuance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This new partnership has closed on their first catalogue with the acquisition of Ten Music Group’s publishing assets, established by Ola Hakansson. The portfolio consists of more than 1,000 songs, including global hits by Rihanna, Shakira, Panic! At the Disco, and Zara Larsson’s worldwide hit Lush Life, which has been streamed over 950 million times on Spotify alone.

The move by CTM and Outlander Fund comes amid a booming market in music rights, including big plans from BMG and KKR to buy major catalogues.

We are thrilled about our relationship with Outlander and its principals’ proven investment savvy Andre de Raaff

Andre de Raaff, CEO of CTM Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled about our relationship with Outlander and its principals’ proven investment savvy, and look forward to many profitable acquisitions with Outlander. We thank Ola Hakansson for his trust and we look forward to managing the Ten portfolio.”

Ola Hakansson, founder of Ten Music Group, said: “We are convinced that the new partnership between Outlander and CTM, together with Andre and CTM’s longstanding experience and reputation in music publishing, will provide a great new home for Ten’s publishing catalogue”

Les Ware, a managing Principal of Outlander, said: “We have carefully studied the music IP market for some time now. We have been managing intellectual property for the past 30 years and believe that the time has come to bring our expertise to bear on the music industry.

“Technology is changing the music market very rapidly and we have the deep expertise necessary to navigate and profit from these changes. The Ten acquisition fits our strategic goals and serves as a robust foundation for our fund’s music acquisitions. In cooperation with Andre we trust that this is the first of many, many purchases.”