CTM Publishing secures Jim Messina catalogue deal

American singer/songwriter Jim Messina has signed a deal with CTM Publishing to represent his catalogue.

Messina, whose legacy spans five decades, is best known for being half of the duo Loggins & Messina, was also a member of the folk rock group Buffalo Springfield and then a founding member of the country rock band Poco.

In the 1970s, Loggins & Messina sold more than 16 million albums and scored hits with songs such as Your Mama Don’t Dance and Danny’s Song.

"I am so very excited to have this opportunity to work with CTM," said Messina. "The team they have in place is an inspired and enthusiastic group of music people. In the short time I have gotten to know and worked with their team their focus is on getting my copyrights, my classic and current songs, out and into the marketplace. I am looking forward to their expertise and insights to assist me as a writer, publisher and artist."

André de Raaff, CEO CTM, said: “It is a privilege for us to work with the catalogue of Jim, also as his successes go back to the early days of pop music, with his contributions to Buffalo Springfield and Poco during the 60’s of the last century. During the '70s his work with Kenny Loggins has been a major highlight! His solo albums released during the last decades, contain beautiful compositions and it is wonderful to see how active Jim continues to be as a successful performer. We see great possibilities to undertake new activities with this wonderful catalogue with timeless compositions and to introduce these to a younger audience as well.”

Thomas Deelder, creative director CTM, added: “Jim has been amongst the most exciting singer/songwriters in the world. I have been an admirer for a long time and it’s an honour welcoming Jim to the CTM Publishing family.”

Messina is represented by Brandon Vandergast at Altschul Olin & Vandergast LLP.

PHOTO: André de Raaff (CEO CTM), Jim Messina, Thomas Deelder (creative director CTM).