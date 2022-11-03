Curve Royalty Systems launches 'Lite' version for smaller independents

Curve Royalty Systems has unveiled a new version of its platform that will provide royalty processing expertise to any music industry company regardless of its size.

Curve Lite has been developed with smaller content owners and distributors in mind to produce accurate and professional royalty statements for artists and composers.

Curve Lite will provide independent record companies, music publishers and distributors with a simplified royalty system, which is fully upgradeable and scalable. The London-based music technology company will charge from £20 per month.

Artists and composers will receive the same statements and information when accessing their royalties through Curve Lite as they would using the company’s premium system.

Tom Allen, co-founder and CEO of Curve Royalty Systems, said: “We have always believed that high quality royalty accounting should be accessible and available to all music industry companies regardless of their size, and that the traditionally high costs of such platforms should not be a barrier to record labels, music publishers and distributors providing a transparent, fast and accurate service to the artists and composers they represent. Curve Lite has been designed specifically for smaller sized companies who need an intuitive, easy-to-use, affordable system, which is fully upgradeable as they grow.”

Used by music publishers and record companies across the global music industry, Curve Royalty Systems was launched in 2019 by former ADA/Warner, Cooking Vinyl and Essential Music executives, Richard Leach, Ray Bush and Tom Allen. Its royalty platform now processes billions of lines of data for its hundreds of clients, which include Domino, Mad Decent, Audiosalad, Cooking Vinyl, Epitaph Records, 300 Entertainment, Dirty Hit and many others.