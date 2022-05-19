Dave, Little Simz, Inflo, Sam Fender, Laura Mvula & Ed Sheeran honoured at Ivor Novello Awards 2022

The Ivors Academy has revealed the winners of this year’s Ivor Novello Awards, which took place at Grosvenor House, London.

In the 67th year of The Ivors, 21 songwriters and composers collected Ivor Novello Awards across 14 categories, in recognition of outstanding achievements in songwriting and composing for screen. They are judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy.

This year’s Songwriter of the Year accolade has been awarded to Dave. Dave’s second album We’re All Alone In This Together reached No.1 and has sales of 257,200, according to the Official Charts Company. It spawned three simultaneous Top 10 singles – Clash, featuring Stormzy, Verdansk and In The Fire. As part of his ongoing collaboration with Fredo, Dave co-wrote the tracks Back To Basics and Money Talks.

This is Dave’s fourth Ivor Novello Award, having previously won Best Contemporary Song three times for Question Time in 2018, Black in 2020 and Children Of The Internet last year.

With a catalogue of over 140 songs and more than 80 million record sales, the Special International Award with Apple Music celebrated the global impact and songwriting achievements of Shakira.

Ed Sheeran, Fred Again.. and Johnny McDaid together won PRS For Music Most Performed Work for their collaboration on the UK’s biggest song of 2021, Bad Habits. This is Ed Sheeran’s fifth Ivor Novello Award, having won this category in 2018, along with Johnny McDaid, for Shape of You, Best Song Musically and Lyrically back in 2012 for The A Team and Songwriter of the Year twice. It is songwriter and producer Fred Again..’s first Ivor Novello Award.

Previous nominee Sam Fender took home his first Ivor Novello Award after winning Best Song Musically and Lyrically, for his hit Seventeen Going Under.

Best Contemporary Song went to Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz for I Love You, I Hate You. This win follows the pair’s success in 2020 when they collected an Ivor Novello Award for the album Grey Area.

The Rising Star Award with Apple Music has been awarded to singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu, whose debut EP Prelude was released last year. The four-track collection is described by The Ivors Academy as, “the ideal calling card, serving notice of what her perfectly poised vocals and sincere songwriting can do.” She is the third consecutive female songwriter to pick up the award since its inception in 2020.

Pink Noise, performed and written by Laura Mvula with Dann Hume, won Best Album.

Daniel Blumberg won Best Original Film Score for his work on The World To Come. Composer Arthur Sharpe has won Best Television Soundtrack for his work on Sky Atlantic’s black comedy drama Landscapers, starring Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winner Olivia Coleman.

The award for Best Original Video Game Score went to Richard Jacques for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Peter Gabriel received Fellowship of The Ivors Academy in recognition of his outstanding contributions as a musician, innovator, humanitarian and songwriter. Fellowship is the highest honour the Academy bestows, recognising excellence and impact in the art and craft of music creation. Peter Gabriel has previously won Ivor Novello Awards for Don’t Give Up in 1987, for his Outstanding Contribution to British Music as a founding member of Genesis in 1983 and was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement award in 2007.

The PRS for Music Icon Award recognised two of rock’s most inspiring, influential, and identifiable songwriters – The Cure’s Robert Smith and Simon Gallup.

Paul Heaton has been awarded Outstanding Song Collection for his work with The Housemartins through to The Beautiful South and his current collaboration with Jacqui Abbott.

In recognition of the influence of Cocteau Twins, The Ivors Academy also celebrated the creative genius of songwriters Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde with the Visionary Award.

Also announced at the ceremony was the retirement of long-time ceremony host Paul Gambaccini. He hosted his first Ivor Novello Award ceremony in 1988 and has presented the awards every year since, only missing 2020 when the winners were announced online. Academy Fellow Joan Armatrading presented him with a unique statuette to acknowledge his contribution to the awards.

The Academy also announced that the new host for The Ivors in 2023 is Lauren Laverne.

At the ceremony last year’s Songwriter of the Year Jamie Hartman and multi award-winning producer and musician Paul Epworth gave their backing to TheWRD from The Ivors Academy, a recently launched pre-degree diploma in creative entrepreneurship.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award winner and judge for The Ivors, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for this year’s winners, who have joined an ever-expanding list of legendary songwriters and screen composers. It is a privilege to experience such an immensely powerful, emotive and eclectic range of music. Huge congratulations to everyone who took home awards, and every single songwriter and composer nominated.”

The 2022 winners are:

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Peter Gabriel

BEST ALBUM

Pink Noise, written by Dann Hume and Laura Mvula, performed by Laura Mvula

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

I Love You, I Hate You, written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

The World To Come

Composed by Daniel Blumberg

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Composed by Richard Jacques

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

Seventeen Going Under

Written and performed by Sam Fender

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

Landscapers

Composed by Arthur Sharpe

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION

Paul Heaton

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

Bad Habits

written by Fred Again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran

PRS FOR MUSIC ICON AWARD

Robert Smith and Simon Gallup

RISING STAR AWARD WITH APPLE MUSIC

Naomi Kimpenu

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Dave

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD WITH APPLE MUSIC

Shakira

VISIONARY AWARD

Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde