Dave renews global deal with Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music has announced the renewal of its global partnership with Dave.

The news comes ahead of the BRIT Awards next week, where the UK rapper is up for four trophies and will perform at the ceremony.

Dave signed the deal at the Warner Chappell Headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles.

Dave was recently in LA meeting with Warner Chappell co-chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall. This year he is currently booked to play Coachella and the Governors Ball, with more live dates across the US to be announced soon. He recently performed at the Roxy in LA.

As a global team effort, UK publishing execs were present for the signing, along with managers Benny Scarrs and Jack Foster of Neighbourhood.

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “We are incredibly honoured that Dave and his exceptional managers, Ben and Jack, have put their faith in us once again to continue this fruitful relationship. The US is a market that Dave is close to conquering. He and his team have created a hugely significant project on both of sides of the pond and I firmly believe the innovative ideas from our International team will add value to it. We are excited to support and celebrate each and every step of Dave’s career and artistic progression.”

The US is a market that Dave is close to conquering Amber Davis

Benny Scarrs and Jack Foster said: “Amber is an absolute pleasure to work with, a real force in the publishing game and someone who’s shown serious passion and belief in Dave from the very start. We look forward to building with the global Chappell team as Dave continues his journey as a songwriter, producer and an artist.”

Dave added: “Big respect to Amber from day one, I’m happy we’re able to carry on working together, with Guy, and the rest of the team!"

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO, Warner Chappell Music, said: “As a company our goal and cultural ethos is to deliver for our writers globally and in the US – we have firmly cemented this mantra with the recent addition of Shani Gonzales to our team. Dave is one of the most important voices in the UK right now. He has created a phenomenal body of work at such a young age, which is unique and progressive in how it represents a generation. At Chappell, we pride ourselves on delivering international value to our artists so I’m delighted that he has chosen to continue to put his trust in us as we embark on the next stage of his journey.”

Dave’s Psychodrama album hit No.1 last year and has UK sales of 178,662, according to the Official Charts Company.

As well as taking the Hyundai Mercury Prize, he also won Best Independent Album and Best Independent Track at the AIM Awards.

Question Time earned Dave an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song in 2018. He also debuted at No.1 on the singles chart alongside Fredo on Funky Friday.

PHOTO: Left to right (top): Jussy, Benny Scarrs, Jack Foster, Amber Davis , Dave, Guy Moot, Shani Gonzales, Wallace Joseph

Left to right (bottom): Ryan Press, Carianne Marshall, Brandra Ringo