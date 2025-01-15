Deezer and SACEM align on artist-centric payment system for publishing rights

Deezer and SACEM have adopted an artist-centric payment system (ACPS) for publishing rights on Deezer in France.

It is billed as the world’s first update to the remuneration model for publishing since streaming was introduced over a decade and a half ago.

Deezer's artist-centric payment system for streaming is designed to better reward artists and creators who cultivate a consistent and engaged fan base. It was introduced for recording rights in 2023.

“At Deezer, we continuously innovate for the benefit of the music ecosystem, and we are thrilled to partner with SACEM to introduce the world’s first update to the remuneration model for publishing in the streaming era,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “Our model ensures that a higher share of what subscribers pay goes to the artists they love, while also counteracting fraudulent streaming behavior. Through this partnership, we are pleased to offer these key benefits to songwriters, composers, and publishers represented by SACEM.”?

“At SACEM, we’ve always embraced innovation to maximise the value of our members’ works and ensure fair redistribution of rights,” said Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of SACEM. “Since the advent of streaming, numerous debates have emerged about a more equitable distribution of revenue. The ACPS, developed in France with Deezer, moves in this direction by rewarding true music, excluding noise, and better accounting for the diversity of aesthetics and genres listened to on the platform.

“We appreciate Deezer’s commitment to creators and publishers in the field of streaming as well as AI, notably through their adherence to the Ed Newton Rex initiative and our mutual efforts, and we’re thrilled to announce our collaboration today.”

The new revenue model is part of an ongoing effort to deliver better and transparent remuneration to creators. Additionally, this approach introduces enhanced mechanisms to combat fraudulent activity on streaming platforms, safeguarding the integrity of music consumption.