Dido signs new deal with Warner Chappell Music

Singer-songwriter Dido has signed an agreement with Warner Chappell Music covering new music and her catalogue.

Dido began writing and recording music in the 1990s, achieving worldwide success with her debut album No Angel, which sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

The album, which contained the hit singles Here With Me and Thank You, became the second highest selling album of the 2000s in the UK, and topped the charts in markets including Australia, Austria, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, New Zealand and Norway, as well as hitting the Top 5 in the US.

Her follow-up album, Life for Rent, was released in 2003 and sold more than 12 million copies worldwide, becoming the fourth biggest selling global album of that year. The album, which contained the hit singles White Flag and Life For Rent, topped the charts in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, as well charting in the Top 5 once again in the US.

She went on to release Safe Trip in 2008 and received a Grammy nomination in 2011 for If I Rise, her duet with AR Rahman. Her fourth album, Girl Who Got Away, charted at No.5 in the UK, as well as landing in the Top 10 in markets across Europe. Her fifth album, Still on My Mind, was released in 2019 and went to No.3 in the UK, as well as Top 10 in markets across Europe.

Dido is one of the most remarkable songwriters of this century Guy Moot

Dido has also co-written and provided vocals for several songs by Faithless, the band co-founded by her brother Rollo. She has also written for other artists, ranging from Britney Spears to Rihanna.

In 2019, Dido received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection. She has previously won Ivor Novellos for Songwriter Of The Year in 2002, and International Hit of the Year for White Flag in 2004. She has also won four BRIT Awards and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Dido said: “Warner Chappell have been there for me from the very beginning of my songwriting journey, well over 25 years ago. They gave me my start and helped me create the songs that were the foundations of my first record and then over the years continued to be family. I’m excited for all the things we will create together now.”

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, said: “Dido is one of the most remarkable songwriters of this century. We’re so pleased that she’s put her faith in us again to represent one of the great modern songbooks. We look forward to working with her on new projects and continuing to promote her incredible catalogue in exciting and creative ways.”