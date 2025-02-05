Disney Music Publishing signs Norwegian artist and songwriter Rabo

Rising Norwegian artist and songwriter Live Rabo Lund-Roland, known professionally as Rabo, has become the first songwriter based outside North America to sign with Disney Music Publishing.

“This partnership underscores Disney’s strategic commitment to discovering and elevating international talent,” said a statement. “As Disney Music Publishing has expanded their reach in the European market by hosting songwriting camps abroad, signing Rabo was a natural extension of this work.”

Recent co-writing credits for Lund-Roland include the track Long Chat by K-pop act Aespa.

Rabo’s own debut single, Talk To Me, was released on Petroleum Records (Aurora, Sigrid) in November. An EP is set for release in spring 2025.

"Joining Disney feels like the perfect home for me and my music,” said Lund-Roland. “Their legacy inspires me, and I am so excited to get started on this journey together.”

Disney Music Publishing’s roster includes Tony Ferrari, Nat Young, Nick Pingree, Lucky West and more.