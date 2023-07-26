Distiller Publishing and Stellar Songs unveil Gil Lewis deal

Distiller Publishing has announced details of a worldwide agreement with songwriter and producer Gil Lewis.

The deal, which is a co-publishing agreement with Stellar Songs, founded by Tim Blacksmith and Danny D, will be administered globally by Warner Chappell Music.

Based in London, Lewis has collaborated with artists including MNEK, Jin Jin, Digital Farm Animals, Leah Kate, Talia Mar, Aron Forbes, Rick Broadman, Steph Jones, Ruthanne Cunningham, Talay Riley, Gracey and Nina Nesbitt.

His recent projects include Icona Pop, Cheat Codes, Tom Aspaul, AJ Mitcell, Beka and Girli’s EP Why Am I Like This??, which he co-wrote and executive-produced. He is also currently working with both Sophie & The Giants and Finn Askew, among others.

“I am thrilled to be signing with Stellar, Distiller and Warner Chappell, three powerhouses in the music industry,” said Lewis. “Joining forces with Tim, Danny and Claire has been an absolute blessing as they embody the essence of pure music lovers. Their amazing track record, along with an unwavering passion is truly inspiring and I couldn't be more excited to have them on my team.”

Claire Bianchi, head of A&R at Distiller Publishing, said: “I’ve wanted to work with Gil since I first became aware of him and genuinely think he’s one of the biggest emerging pop writers and producers out there. And what an exciting prospect it is that I not only get to work with my fantastic new team at Distiller but also with my previous team at Stellar songs!”

Danny D, co-Founder of Stellar Songs added: “All I can say about Gil is that he’s a secret weapon. Everything he does, he does well, and on top of that he’s such a nice guy. It’s a real pleasure to be working together with Claire Bianchi and all at Distiller, as it was Claire who came across the talents of Gil in the first place. Watch this space and remember the name Gil Lewis.”