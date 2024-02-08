Downtown expands partnership with Verifi Rights Data Alliance

Downtown Music has expanded its partnership with the Verifi Rights Data Alliance (VRDA), with Songtrust the latest of its publishing services to join up.

Songtrust follows FUGA, with both companies now able to access VRDA’s metadata exchange tools while keeping their own database.

Composition data from Songtrust will be matched across Downtown Music’s recording catalogues and other VRDA member data. This will include verification of ISRC/work pairs, validation of writers and enhancement of product and recording data.

These measures are aimed at tackling fraud, improving the process around royalty claims and improving licensing and monetisation options for Downtown Music.

Chloe Johnson, Verifi’s chief client officer, said: “This is the first time we’ve seen cross-party data matching within a single organisation connected in our VRDA engine, and the initial matching and enrichment results have been remarkable. Our long-time partnership with FUGA and its clients has been growing steadily since our launch in 2020, and we are delighted to welcome Downtown Music into the VRDA to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.”

Harmen Hemminga, vice president of product and services strategy at Downtown Music, said: “After the successful integration of FUGA and Verifi Media I am very excited to see more Downtown Music companies join the VRDA and continue to further our group’s mission to create better metadata and rights pictures across our clients’ extensive catalogues. Our combined technologies will allow us to help our clients monetise their music - both recordings and now works - more optimally and significantly speed up time-to-value and revenue recognition. We’re really looking forward to working together on creating a more efficient industry as a whole with Verifi Media and the VRDA members.”

Verifi Media CEO Ken Umezaki added: “As the number of digital assets in the music industry continues to expand every day at record-breaking rates, Verifi’s mission to interconnect authoritative datasets, and to provide comprehensive and enhanced metadata for our clients continues to prove vital for the growth of the digital music markets. Downtown Music’s expanded commitment to our partnership and the Verifi Rights Data Alliance strongly indicates the importance and sincerity of our client’s commitment to better data practices. We are truly grateful for Downtown’s continued partnership with us.”