Downtown hires Kate Sweetsur as head of creative for UK

Downtown Music Publishing has hired Kate Sweetsur to lead creative development in the UK.

As its head of creative, UK, she will be responsible for creative support and developing opportunities for Downtown’s global roster and copyrights, as well as overseeing the signing of new artists, songwriters, and producers in the region.

Sweetsur, who will continue to be based in London, will report to Downtown Music Publishing’s global head of creative, Andrew Gould.

“I am so inspired by Downtown Music Publishing’s unique vision and am very excited to join the company,” said Sweetsur. “Justin Kalifowitz, Andrew Gould, and the entire team are building a truly global publishing company with a boutique feel that provides songwriters with a real partnership.”

Sweetsur has more than 20 years of experience in the music publishing industry. Over the course of her career, she has worked with artists and songwriters including Steve Mac, Fraser T Smith, Labrinth, Steve Robson, Joy Crookes, Sam Dixon, Jimmy Hogarth, Dan Wilson, Phil Cook, Hannah Yadi and Wayne Hector.

Sweetsur most recently served as the SVP of A&R/creative at Big Deal Music, where she was hired to establish the US-based music publisher’s presence in the UK. Previously, Sweetsur held executive A&R positions at BMG Rights Management, Chrysalis Music, Edel and Notting Hill Music.

“Kate is a passionate tastemaker, seasoned leader, and a highly respected creative executive,” said Gould. “Having had the pleasure of working closely together in the past, I can say with confidence that she is an extraordinary music publisher. We are all thrilled to have Kate on our team.”

In the past year, Downtown Music Publishing inked several key signings including rising stars Yola, Hamzaa, Tion Wayne, Emily King, Evie Irie and The War And Treaty.