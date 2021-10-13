Downtown Music Holdings announces trio of key appointments

“I’m very proud of the breadth and depth of experience reflected on our executive team," said Bergman. "The promotions of Andrew, Brad, and Loredana are recognition of the value they’ve already delivered Downtown, and confidence in their ability to further our growth strategy. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to our vision of building an equitable global music industry and have the know-how to make it happen."

As chief business officer, Sparkler will be responsible for the overall business growth of Downtown across its client verticals. Since joining the company in 2014, Sparkler has led the internal team responsible for evaluating potential acquisitions for the company and also played a critical role in securing publishing administration deals on Downtown’s behalf with Ryan Tedder, Phish, John Prine, and Jason Isbell, among others.

Yuan, who assumes the role previously held by Bergman, began his tenure as the global head of rights management for Downtown subsidiary SongtrustSM. Since joining the organisation in 2018, he has played a significant role in leading integration efforts related to Downtown’s M&A activities and has overseen Downtown’s Covid-19 response and impact across various stakeholders and facilities.

Cacciotti, who is based in London, will play a lead role in negotiating the commercial and legal aspects of licenses for the millions of tracks managed by Downtown and its subsidiaries. With nearly 15 years of experience as a music lawyer, Cacciotti most recently served as head of commercial legal affairs & licensing for FUGA.