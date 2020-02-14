Downtown Music Publishing and Holdings reveal key new appointments

Downtown Music Publishing has announced the promotions of two executives from the company’s creative marketing team.

An official press release has confirmed that Jumee Park has been promoted to SVP of film & television music, and Rachael Kruk has been promoted to VP of music for advertising and brands.

Based in Los Angeles, Park and Kruk will both continue to report to Downtown’s EVP and global head of sync Jedd Katrancha.

Speaking of the appointments, Katrancha said: “Jumee and Rachael deeply understand the communities within which they operate, they work tirelessly to achieve impressive results, they lead by word and example, and their enthusiasm makes it a joy to collaborate with them daily. Their rise in the ranks may be timed together, and they may share the mentioned traits, but these well-deserved promotions come as the result of two distinctly different paths and approaches to creativity.”

Park first joined Downtown in 2008, she had previously held positions at the Domino Recording Company, Agoraphone Music Direction, and ASCAP, among others.

As SVP of film & television music, Park will continue to oversee the placement of music from Downtown’s catalogue in film and television productions. Her recent projects include licensing agreements for The Call Of The Wild, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Midsommar, Good Boys, and The Chi.

Kruk joined Downtown in 2015, and has served as the company’s director of creative licensing for the past two years.

In her new role as VP of music for advertising and brands, Kruk will oversee creative licensing for all advertisements and brand activations across North America. With nearly a decade of experience working in sync licensing, Kruk has held related titles at multiple independent publishers.

In addition to Park and Kruk, Dylan Silbermann has also been promoted to director of creative. Silbermann – who joined Downtown Music Publishing in 2017. Based in Los Angeles, Silbermann will continue to report to SVP of creative Andrew Gould.

In the past year, music licensed by Downtown has appeared in advertisements by major global brands including Google, Apple, McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Lancôme, Marriott, Patron, Nissan, and Mazda, among others.

In other news, Downtown Music Holdings (Downtown) has recently expanded its business development and operations teams with several key promotions and strategic hires.

Andrew Sparkler has been promoted to EVP of global business development, and Bruce Lampcov has been promoted to SVP of global business development.

Additionally, Brad Yuan has been named SVP of global operations for Downtown.

Both Sparkler and Yuan, based in New York, will report directly to Downtown’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Andrew Bergman. Lampcov, based in Los Angeles, will report to Sparkler.

“Andrew, Bruce and Brad have each played critical roles in Downtown’s recent growth. Each of them bring essential skills and a commitment to excellence that are a model for our entire organization. I’m grateful for their contributions and look forward to continuing our work building a global music company and a more innovative and equitable music industry,” said Andrew Bergman, COO of Downtown.