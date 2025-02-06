Downtown Music Publishing extends partnership with Tori Amos amidst a series of renewals

Downtown Music Publishing has announced a series of expansions and renewals, including a renewed partnership with multi-platinum singer-songwriter and Music Week's 2024 Women In Music Awards Inspirational Artist Tori Amos.

Under the renewed agreement – first established in 2018 – Downtown Music Publishing will continue representing Amos’s full body of work.

Downtown has also extended agreements with a roster of musicians and songwriters, including the catalogs of George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward, co-writers of the classic folk opera, Porgy And Bess. The company has also renewed its deals with Remi Kabaka – the Afro-rock drummer known for his collaborations with Paul Simon, Hugh Masekela, Gorillaz – as well as extending its agreements with The Durutti Column and Simply Red’s Tim Kellett, bassist and songwriter Les Claypool, founder of band Us3 and London-based producer Geoff Wilkinson and US-based acclaimed songwriter, Brett Dennen.

Downtown Music Publishing's president Emily Stephenson said: “The breadth of talent represented in these renewals speaks to the diversity and lasting impact of our roster. We’re incredibly proud to continue representing these visionary artists and songwriters and look forward to creating new opportunities to share their music."

“For more than three decades, Tori has pushed creative boundaries and built a legacy of artistry and integrity,” said John Witherspoon, Amos’ manager. “Downtown has been a dedicated partner in honoring and amplifying that legacy, ensuring her music continues to reach and inspire listeners around the world. We’re thrilled to continue this relationship and look forward to what’s ahead."