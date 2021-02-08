Downtown Music Publishing names Bea Koramblyum as global head of business affairs

Downtown Music Publishing has announced three key executive appointments and promotions across its business affairs, research and creative marketing teams.

In a newly created role, Bea Koramblyum has been appointed as global head of business affairs for the company.

Additionally, Downtown Music Publishing’s Corey Roberts will take on an expanded role to lead A&R research globally and Carla Downs has also been promoted to VP of Film & Television Music.

Based in New York, Koramblyum and Roberts will both report directly to Downtown Music Publishing global president Mike Smith — while Downs, who is based in Los Angeles, will report to SVP of Film & Television Music Jumee Park.

According to an official press release, as global head of business affairs, Koramblyum will “oversee all of the company’s legal and business affairs activities.”

Previously, Koramblyum was a senior member of the legal and business affairs team for the music publisher’s parent company, Downtown Music Holdings, where she played a key role in agreements with Wu-Tang Clan, the Estate of Miles Davis, Tori Amos, The George Gershwin Estate and The 1975. Prior to joining Downtown, she spent more than seven years with Davis Shapiro Lewit & Hayes, LLP. Koramblyum also serves on the advisory board for Women In Music.

Roberts’ newly expanded role leading global A&R research for Downtown Music Publishing builds on his success leading the research function for North America. Since joining Downtown in early 2018, he has signed Caamp, The War And Treaty and Midas800. Roberts has nearly two decades of experience, with previous roles at Songs Publishing — where he discovered Lorde — as well as roles within Universal Republic Records, Motown Records and Epic Records.

Downs joined Downtown Music Publishing in 2018 as a member of the L.A.-based creative marketing team working on film, television and commercial placements. Her promotion to VP of Film & Television follows a number of key sync licensing agreements, including John Prine’s I Remember Everything for This Is Us, The War And Treaty’s Take Me In for Grey’s Anatomy, Hey Mickey for The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Yoke Lore’s Chin Up for Council of Dads, Melii’s Como Si Na for Insecure, and the Meghan Trainor original I’m In A Perfect Relationship for Central Park

Late last year, Downtown Music Publishing acquired the music catalogue of songwriter Chris Braide, best known for his work with Sia, and renewed its deal with The 1975 for their next three albums.