Downtown Music Publishing promotes Jedd Katrancha to expanded role as chief creative officer

Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has appointed Jedd Katrancha as chief creative officer.

Katrancha will spearhead the division’s creative strategy, overseeing A&R, business development and sync (both creative and licensing), which he has led since becoming Downtown’s first hire under founder Justin Kalifowitz in 2007.

His expanded role reflects the company’s focus on creative services and sync innovation to generate new opportunities and revenue streams for its catalogue of over 50 million music assets.

“Leading a global team, Katrancha will continue to cultivate new opportunities that maximise the potential of Downtown Music Publishing’s catalogue across both emerging and established channels and markets, ensuring increased exposure and revenue for Downtown’s clients,” said a statement.

“As Downtown continues to push the boundaries of creative innovation, Jedd’s leadership has always been about keeping music at the heart of everything we do,” said Emily Stephenson, president of Downtown Music Publishing. “His dedication to fostering and executing impactful creative strategies for our artists and business clients has strengthened Downtown’s reputation as a leading force in global music publishing.”

Katrancha will prioritise strategic partnerships that unlock further potential across the division’s catalogue, including legacy artists such as John Lennon, Miles Davis, Bruce Hornsby and Anthony Newley, as well as recent signings such as Colbie Caillat, Josh Ramsay, Bruce Hornsby and Peso Pluma.

The announcement follows a series of significant sync placements orchestrated by Downtown Music Publishing across advertising, global sporting events, movie trailers, television series and video games, including:

– Gene Wilder’s rendition of Pure Imagination for Adobe’s global campaigns

– Perry Como’s Round and Round in Lindt Chocolate’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial

– DJ Snake & Peso Pluma’s Teka for Major League Soccer’s Apple promo

– Daft Punk’s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger for the trailer of Dog Man

– John Sebastian’s Welcome Back for Call of Duty: Warzone

– Bruce Hornsby’s The Show Goes On for FX’s The Bear

“Downtown’s catalogue is a living, breathing body of art, and our team’s goal is to find fresh, creative ways to bring it to more people,” said Jedd Katrancha, Downtown Music Publishing’s chief creative officer. “This means staying ahead of industry trends and connecting with listeners in meaningful, unexpected ways.”

Downtown’s global platform now supports more than four million creators and 5,000 businesses in more than 150 countries.