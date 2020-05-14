Downtown Music Publishing sign The 1975 as part of Good Soldier Songs deal

The 1975 are now under the stewardship of Downtown Music Publishing thanks to its acquisition of Good Soldier Songs, which is announced today (May 14).

The transaction includes more than 350 works, including The 1975’s publishing catalogue and upcoming fourth album, Notes on A Conditional Form — due on May 22 via Dirty Hit.

The deal includes songs from The 1975’s self-titled 2013 debut, 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware Of It – which hit No.1 in the UK and the US – and 2018’s UK No.1 A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Downtown has also acquired Good Soldier Songs’ rights to music by Billy Lockett, Colouring, Dr Vades, Fickle Friends, The Him, The Hunna, K.I.D, Nothing But Thieves, Liam Prior, Raheem Bakaré, Tobtok and more. Biffy Clyro’s forthcoming album A Celebration Of Endings is also part of the deal. Both Downtown and Good Soldier Songs are shortlisted in the Independent Publisher category at the Music Week Awards, which takes place on September 21.

Good Soldier Songs’ founder Christian Tattersfield said: “Downtown is one of the most thoughtful publishers in the business, with an exceptional, well-curated roster and catalogue. I couldn't think of a more fitting new home for our writers and their music, and am happy they're in good hands.”

Former Warner Music UK CEO Tattersfield founded Good Soldier Songs in 2003 and signed The 1975 for publishing in 2012. He also started Good Soldier’s record label, which is home to Freya Ridings. Tattersfield will retain the Good Soldier name and the label is unaffected by the Downtown deal.

We’re ecstatic to add Good Soldier Songs' music to our catalogue Roberto Neri, Downtown Music Publishing

Roberto Neri, executive vice president and head of European business development for Downtown Music Holdings said: “With an ethos not unlike Downtown’s, Christian has built an incredible, diverse roster at Good Soldier Songs and we’re ecstatic to add its music to our catalogue. We’re also excited for The 1975’s highly-anticipated new album and are thrilled to work with the band and their manager, Jamie Oborne.”

The 1975 recently starred on the cover of Music Week, as singer Matthew Healy and Oborne gave their first in-depth interview about their two-album campaign, which launched with another Music Week cover in October 2018.

