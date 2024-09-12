Downtown Music Publishing signs catalogue deal for Italian music icon Mina

Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has agreed a global music publishing deal with PDU, the record label and publishing company of iconic Italian singer Mina.

Under this new agreement, DMP will provide global publishing administration and sync services for Mina's catalogue.

With more than 150 million records sold worldwide, Mina’s songs have been the soundtrack to Italian life for generations. She remains the only artist to have released a No.1 hit in the Italian charts for seven consecutive decades. Despite not appearing in concerts or making public appearances for more than 30 years, her music continues to reach huge audiences.

The new deal sees Downtown Music Publishing represent Mina’s extensive body of work via her imprint and publishing company, PDU, comprising over 80 LPs and 1,395 songs, performed in multiple languages and dialects including Italian, English, Spanish, Neapolitan, French, German, Portuguese, Latin, Japanese and Turkish.

PDU’s catalogue includes more than 400 songs from 1980 onwards, with Downtown Music Publishing also representing Mina’s forthcoming album set to be released in November 2024.

Massimiliano Pani, president of PDU Music & Production, said: “Mina is an extraordinary musician and performer who can master different genres of music. The PDU catalogue is a source of true classics that have been top hits in Italy but are yet to be as known globally. We are glad that Downtown Music Publishing has decided to take on this challenge and we look forward to working together on this innovative project for the international publishing market.”

Mina is considered the most successful female performer in Italian pop music, from her 1959 classic, Tintarella di Luna, to her 1998 album Mina Celentano, which remains the highest-selling album in Italy’s history.

Mina’s music has also been covered and sampled by artists including Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Elvis Costello and Róisin Murphy.

Emily Stephenson, Downtown Music Publishing president, said: “It's an honour to work with such an iconic, pioneering artist and to be entrusted with Mina’s influential body of work. We are delighted to bring our global expertise to her legendary catalogue, to make sure that her music continues to inspire and captivate listeners around the world for generations to come.”

Laura Bedikian, senior A&R Manager, Downtown Music Publishing, said: “Mina has long been a celebrated, iconic artist whose impact on music and culture across the world will last for generations to come. We are proud to represent such extraordinary work and to be able to bring a legendary European catalogue to Downtown Music Publishing.”