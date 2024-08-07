Downtown Music Publishing signs deal with Peso Pluma's Double P Records

Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has formed a global music publishing agreement with Double P Records, the label and publishing arm founded by George Prajin and 5x Platinum Latin-certified Música Mexicana artist Peso Pluma.

The partnership sees DMP providing full global administration and sync placement across Double P Records’ current and future releases as well as administration for Peso Pluma’s own publishing interests, including his latest double album, Éxodo, which has racked up over 86 million streams on Spotify since its release in June 2024.

Launched in April 2023 in collaboration with Prajin Parlay Inc, Double P Records has a roster of songwriters including Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nunez, Estevan Plazola and Jesús Roberto Laija García (Tito Double P) who sits under Prajin Music Publishing.

With 52m monthly Spotify listeners, Pluma made history as the first Mexican artist to top the Daily Top Artists Mexico chart, and his previous album, Génesis, earned him his first Grammy nomination and win for Best Música Mexicana Album in 2024.

Prajin broke out in 2022 with El Belicon, a collaboration with Raul Vega which saw an 8x Platinum certification by the RIAA and 10m YouTube views within three days.

The announcement follows a period of significant growth for Downtown across Latin music and Música Mexicana with over 30 Latin Grammy nominations for clients across the group in 2023, including Best Tejano Album from Fuga client Freddie Records’ artist, Jay Perez and Best Engineered Album from CD Baby client, Antonio Adolfo.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with Downtown and continuing to grow our partnership,” said George Prajin. “I am confident that together we are going to do great things.”

Jedd Katrancha, chief commercial officer of Downtown Music Publishing, commented: “Peso Pluma’s exceptional rise to fame is of great importance to the representation of Música Mexicana artists globally. We’re honored to provide Double P Records with the services and opportunities Downtown Music Publishing has to offer across its groundbreaking catalogue.”