Downtown Music Publishing signs Marianas Trench's Josh Ramsay, co-writer for Carly Rae Jepsen

Downtown Music Publishing has signed a global music publishing agreement with Josh Ramsay, the Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer and lead vocalist of Marianas Trench.

Canadian-born Ramsay has also worked with acts including Nickelback, 5 Seconds of Summer, Faber Drive and Danny Fernandez, among others.

Ramsay co-wrote Carly Rae Jepsen’s Grammy-nominated hit Call Me Maybe, for which he was a recipient of the SOCAN Award for Most Performed Song in SOCAN history. The track hit one billion streams earlier this year with its accompanying music video reaching 1.5 billion views.

Jonathan Simkin, artist manager at Simkin Artist Management, said: “Josh Ramsay is one of the most talented artists I’ve worked with in my 30-year career in the entertainment business. Right from the first demo he ever sent me, I knew I was dealing with a rare and extraordinary talent. His musicality is unparalleled. His artistic versatility and ability to work in multiple genres has enabled him to work with many diverse acts.

“When it came time for us to decide who to work with, it was important that we found a group who had both the ability to protect and nurture Josh’s incredible catalogue, but also be able to help with new opportunities, not just for the catalogue, but also going forward for Josh as a writer and producer. Downtown’s interest in both the catalogue and in the artist really made the difference.”

Downtown Music Publishing will provide global administration and creative services for Ramsay’s extensive catalogue, which also includes Sour Candy and Guitar String/Wedding Ring by Carly Rae Jepsen – both of which he co-wrote and produced – and writing credits for She Keeps Me Up and Satellite released by Nickelback.

The deal will also cover Josh Ramsay’s publishing share of Marianas Trench. The group, which formed in 1999, have released five studio albums including Masterpiece Theatre and Ever After, which both reached double-platinum status in Canada.

In March 2023, Downtown Music Publishing announced a partnership with The National, alongside deals with Alison Goldfrapp and Raja Kumari.

The publisher also recently expanded its existing deal with Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross. Ross was credited on Old Town Road, as it features a NIN sample. The single by Lil Nas X is 16 times platinum status in the United States.

Jedd Katrancha, chief commercial officer of Downtown Music Publishing, said: “Downtown Music Publishing is proud to represent some of the most exceptional songwriting talent in the music business. Josh Ramsay has had a prolific career penning outstanding high-profile songs for a wealth of talent, including himself, and we look forward to working closely with Josh and his team, as well as continuing our work with Atticus Ross, to provide clients with our best-in-class creative services and administration.”