Downtown Music Publishing signs singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat

Downtown Music Publishing has signed a global music publishing deal with Grammy-winning US singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat.

Caillat released her multi-platinum (US) debut album Coco in 207. She has been the recipient of two Grammy Awards and five nominations. Her catalogue has amassed more than 15 billion streams worldwide.

Caillat has collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift, Sheryl Crow, Jason Mraz, Brad Paisley and Gavin DeGraw.

The deal with Downtown Music Publishing will include global administration and creative sync services. The agreement covers Caillat’s full catalogue and all future releases.

“My experience working with Downtown over the past year has been amazing and I’m grateful it will now also include their publishing team,” said Colbie Caillat. “Their creativity and passion for artists and songwriters goes above and beyond. I look forward to this exciting new chapter of working alongside the best in the business.”

Colbie Caillat’s latest album, Along The Way, was released in October 2023 via her own imprint Blue Jean Baby Records. It was distributed via Downtown Artist & Label Services, who will continue to work with her team across distribution on future releases.

Jedd Katrancha, CCO of Downtown Music Publishing, said: “Downtown Music Publishing takes great pride in being able to represent some of the world’s most talented songwriters, with Colbie Caillat one such exceptional talent. It is an honour to be working alongside Colbie and her team to maximise publishing opportunities across her highly respected and in-demand catalogue.”