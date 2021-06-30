Downtown Music Services announces signings including Steven Wilson, Cheat Codes and Jimmy Hogarth

In its first announcement since the formation of the new business unit, Downtown Music Services has confirmed that it has signed or renewed a wide array of creators for publishing administration and distribution.

Downtown Music Services is a global provider of bespoke music publishing, distribution, marketing and financing support to entrepreneurial creators and their partners. It was launched in April by parent company Downtown Music Holdings, by aligning the services of Downtown Music Publishing and DashGo.

Concord acquired the bulk of Downtown’s copyrights, though it retained the core music publishing offerings.

In publishing, DMS has recently signed administration deals with Anthony Newley, Ibeyi, Remi Kabaka, Steven Wilson, and Samuel Dixon, as well as renewed existing deals with Jason Isbell, Tori Amos and Ween.

In distribution, DMS has signed deals with American Authors, Cheat Codes, Hunter Hayes, and RAC.

“I am delighted that with Downtown Music Services we have brought together two outstanding businesses that have made huge steps over the last 10 years in the artist and songwriter space,” said Mike Smith, global president, Downtown Music Services. “I have always gone to work with the intention of providing the best possible service for the songwriters and artists I worked with. For me, copyright ownership was irrelevant, it was always about serving the music creators and helping them to realise their dreams. I am delighted that we are entirely focussed upon that end at DMS.”

“I'm extremely happy with the reception Downtown Music Services has received from existing and new clients alike,” said Ben Patterson, COO, Downtown Music Services. “With a truly global staff focusing entirely on serving artists and constructing the right team for each project, we're releasing some of the most exciting music on the planet just as the world is ready to get back out and hear it in all venues and formats.”

These artists and writers are part of a DMS roster that includes publishing administration deals with The Estates of George Gershwin, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and Miles Davis, as well as Fiona Apple, John Prine, Wu-Tang Clan, Ryan Tedder/OneRepublic, and more.

Downtown Music Services provides select songwriters and artists with the ability to effectively manage their works, while retaining ownership and control. The unified offering includes distribution, publishing administration, marketing and promotions, monetisation, financing and creative services to professional artists, independent labels and other rights holders.

PUBLISHING ADMINISTRATION DEALS



- Big Indie - Leading music publisher whose roster embraces a broad spectrum of artists from Vic Santoro to Yokelore

- Samuel Dixon - Veteran writer for Adele, Sia, Christina Aguilara, and Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.

- Yuki Hayashi - One of Japan’s leading composers for film, television and Anime

- Jimmy Hogarth - Songwriter with Amy Winehouse, Tom Grennan, Duffy, Paolo Nutini

- Ibeyi - French-Cuban sisters produced by XL’s Richard Russell

- Remi Kabaka - Longtime co-writer for Gorillaz

- Kills Birds - Female-fronted LA rock band with new album recorded in Dave Grohl’s studio

- Taj Mahal - Three-time Grammy winning blues icon

- Anthony Newley - Actor, singer and songwriter, co-writer of Pure Imagination, A Wonderful Day Like Today and the Academy Award-nominated score for Willy Wonka

- Tigerspring - Scandinavian music and entertainment agency

- Steven Wilson/Porcupine Tree - 2021 album from pioneering prog artist The Future Bites was a Global Top 5 record

- 45th & 3rd Music Publishing - Legendary managers Tim Blacksmith and Danny Poku’s publishing company for the writer PHER

PUBLISHING RENEWALS



- Tori Amos - Grammy-nominated singer, composer, and pianist

- Marco Beltrami - Film and television composer, two-time Academy Award nominee

- Jason Isbell - Four-time Grammy winner, nine-time Americana Music Awards winner

- Kassner Music - Leading global independent music publisher founded in 1944 by Edward Kassner, including classic songs by the Kinks

- Ween - Beloved cult rock band

- Hans Zimmer and Remote Control Publishing and 14th Street Publishing - Film score production and publishing companies

DISTRIBUTION DEALS

- American Authors - Popular American rock band responsible for numerous radio hits

- Avex USA - DMS supports select priority artist releases from Avex/Selene US imprint

- Cheat Codes - DMS recently distributed their debut album Hellraisers Part 1 and will be distributing future releases

- Cima Incubadora - Distro platform and DSP support for developing Regional Mexican artists in partnership with multi-platinum producer Manny Ledesma

- Amr Diab - Iconic Middle Eastern artist, holder of seven World Music Awards

- Hunter Hayes - Renowned country artist who has left the major label system

- Hobo Johnson - DMS is releasing his third album The Revenge Of Hobo Johnson

- Los Tucanes de Tijuana - Regional Mexican trailblazers with 30x Platinum albums and 12x Grammy nominations.

- Mick Music - The label arm of Mick Management, home to artists like Fancy Hagood, Brett Dennen, The Backseat Lovers, and The Brook & The Bluff

- RAC / Goldroom / Minerva - Label jointly owned by RAC and Goldroom, through which the pair release their own material and sign new acts

- Rap Trap Records/Alzada Corp. - Mexican label that’s home to top artists like Neto Pena, Lefty SM, Yoss Bones, Toser One, Almanegra and more

- Salma Rachid - Moroccan pop star

- Mohamed Ramadan - Iconic Egyptian singer and actor