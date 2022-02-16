Downtown Music Services appoints Thando Makhunga as managing director of Sheer Publishing Africa

Downtown Music Holdings has appointed Thando Makhunga to the position of managing director of Sheer Publishing Africa.

Based in Johannesburg Makhunga will report to Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, a division of Downtown that offers distribution, publishing administration, creative marketing and finance solutions to entrepreneurial creators and their partners.

In her new role, Makhunga will leverage the operations of Sheer to provide increased value for African creators.

The appointment follows Sheer founder David Alexander’s appointment as senior vice president, new markets for Downtown Music Holdings in June of 2021.

Makhunga was previous station manager of 947, the largest commercial regional radio station in South Africa.

Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, said: "Thando is a proven executive who has an amazing track record in the radio industry, strong links with artists and labels and is highly thought of throughout the wider African music industry. Her experience, energy and insight will be a major asset for Sheer Publishing Africa and she will play a major role in consolidating the company’s reputation as a market leader and expanding its already excellent expertise, services and technology.”

Makhunga added: “I’m thrilled to be taking this new role at such an exciting time for Downtown Music Services and Sheer. The opportunity to shape, support and enable increased growth for clients with improved offerings is exhilarating and rewarding. At our core, we nurture, curate and protect the artistic legacies of some of the best creators in Africa and that is an honour”.

Sheer was established in 1996, and was acquired by Downtown in 2020.