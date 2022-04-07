Downtown Music Services signs publishing agreement with composer Daniel Lopatin

Downtown Music Services has signed a publishing agreement with Brooklyn-based composer Daniel Lopatin, who records as Oneohtrix Point Never.

Lopatin has released numerous critically-acclaimed albums, including his most recent project, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, a culmination of his recorded work over the past decade.

He has also worked as a producer for The Weeknd, including on recent No.1 album Dawn FM. He was musical director on The Weeknd's 2021 Super Bowl Half-Time performance.

In March 2022, it was announced that Lopatin produced the upcoming album Sometimes, Forever for Soccer Mommy.

Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, said: “I have been consistently floored by Daniel’s talent since I first heard Oneohtrix Point Never back in 2015. I swiftly fell down the rabbit hole of his work and was stunned by his film scores as well as his electronic work. He has an uncanny ability to work with a broad range of artists and create something unique. Whether it be Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, The Safdie Brothers or The Weeknd the results are always spectacular and I am so excited to be on this journey with him.”

As well as Soccer Mommy and The Weeknd, his production credits include David Byrne, Moses Sumney, Anohni and Charli XCX . He has also collaborated on recordings with numerous artists such as Iggy Pop, Rosalía, James Blake and Elizabeth Fraser, among others.

His original film scores include Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems (2019) and Good Time (2017), for which he received the Best Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and Ariel Kleiman’s Partisan (2015).

Corey Roberts, SVP A&R of Downtown Music Services, said: “Daniel personifies the contemporary avant garde artist. When the opportunity presented itself to join in his career, we did everything we had to to make sure Daniel understood Downtown was the only place for him. I'm ecstatic that Dan has chosen Downtown as his home."

Daniel Lopatin said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Downtown. The kinship I have with the team, paired with Downtown’s ambitious plans, is inspiring.”