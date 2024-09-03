Downtown Music ups David Driessen to chief commercial officer

Downtown Music has promoted David Driessen to chief commercial officer (CCO).

Based in New York, Driessen will continue to report to Downtown Music CEO Pieter van Rijn, with a remit to strengthen Downtown’s position by expanding its global market share and driving revenue across publishing, distribution, artist and label services and royalties and financial services.

Expanding Downtown’s licensing and partnership opportunities will be a core focus in the role, while Driessen will work closely with VP of product and services strategy, Harmen Hemminga.

Driessen is promoted from was chief business officer, while has also served as chief commercial officer at FUGA.

Pieter van Rijn said: ”David’s leadership has been a key driver of Downtown’s success, and his promotion to CCO comes at an exciting time for the company, having recently integrated our business-to-business and creator-focused operations into a single company. His commitment to our artists, clients and DSP partners positionsus to continue unlocking value for our many partners across the global music industry.”

David Driessen said: “Downtown is relentlessly focused on connecting artists with audiences, providing technology and services to music companies, and making sure they get paid what they deserve, as quickly as possible. It sounds simple, but getting there requires a lot of hard work behind the scenes. When artists, labels, and other rights holders trust Downtown, they know they have a partner who is deeply committed to their success.”