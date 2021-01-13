Downtown Neighbouring Rights signs deal with Ella Fitzgerald's estate

The estate of Ella Fitzgerald has signed a global deal with Downtown Neighbouring Rights for the late singer's performance royalty collections outside America.

The agreement covers the acclaimed vocalist's entire repertoire, including her defining renditions of standards like Dream A Little Dream Of Me and It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).

“We are so pleased to have Downtown Neighbouring Rights represent the Estate of Ella Fitzgerald," said Richard Rosman, president of The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. "Her legacy as one of the most popular jazz vocalists of all time lives on and we are very excited to have it in such good hands.”

Having established Downtown Neighbouring Rights as a stand-alone business unit in June 2020, general manager Dean Francis said the deal for Fitzgerald's work was a truly special one for him.

“Without question, Ella Fitzgerald is one of the world’s most beloved vocalists," he declared.

"Her distinctive voice and range, inventive phrasing and rhythmic virtuosity are among the reasons she remains ‘The First Lady Of Song’. To represent the performance rights of her impressive recording catalog is a true honour.”

Having launched their nieghbouring rights division last year, Downtown administer the likes of Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Justin Bieber, Kimbra, Koffee, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe, OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, Tori Amos and Young T & Bugsey globally.