Downtown promotes Jan Peter Kerstens to CFO

Downtown Music Holdings has announced executive appointments across its finance and investment teams.

Effective January 1, 2022, Jan Peter Kerstens, who has previously served as chief financial officer of Downtown’s FUGA division, has been named Downtown’s CFO.

Alan Goodstadt, who has served as Downtown’s CFO since 2016, will transition to the role of chief investment officer. Becca Klein, most recently the company’s director of financial planning and analysis, has been appointed VP, financial planning & analysis.

“We pride ourselves at Downtown in having developed an organisation that provides substantial opportunities for our executives to grow in tandem with our business,” said Downtown CEO Andrew Bergman. “These appointments reflect this ethos and are a testament to the strength of our team at-large. With JP, Alan, and Becca in these new leadership positions, we are well-placed to continue executing on our business strategy and enhancing our operations to support our fast-growing client base.”

As CFO for Downtown, Kerstens will direct and oversee all financial, tax, accounting and treasury operations for Downtown as well as serve as a key advisor to Bergman and Downtown’s board of directors.

“I am delighted to join Andrew and Justin on the Downtown Music Holdings team,” said Kerstens. “After the successful acquisition and integration of FUGA into Downtown, this move allows me to further build on the streamlined relationship between the group and its global divisions. Downtown has an exceptional team, a strong global presence with leading technology, and is supported by the resources to realise its ambitious growth plans.”

In transitioning to chief investment officer, Goodstadt will focus on leading Downtown’s ongoing M&A, direct investment and corporate development activities, as well continuing to lead the company’s relationships with institutional financial partners and advisors.

“Downtown’s robust M&A strategy as well as our development of additional financial solutions for our creator and enterprise clients are core to our mission as the world’s leading music services provider,” said Goodstadt. “When Andrew and I conceived the CIO role, we both knew that Jan Peter would be the perfect fit to step into the role of CFO. I look forward to working alongside Jan Peter and our exceptional global leadership in continuing to strengthen Downtown’s market position.”

Becca Klein’s new leadership position as VP, financial planning & analysis will focus on enhancing the budgeting, forecasting, reporting and analytical capabilities of Downtown’s global finance team.

“The last three years at Downtown has been a period of extraordinary growth for both myself and the company,” said Klein. “From my first day, Alan has been an exceptional mentor and I look forward to now working more closely with Jan Peter. With Downtown poised to grow faster than ever, I’m excited to lead the streamlining of financial operations, budgeting, forecasting and analytical capabilities across our global team.”

Kerstens, who will continue to be based in Amsterdam, as well as Goodstadt in New York, will both report directly to Bergman. Klein, who is also based in New York, will report to Kerstens.