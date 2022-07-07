Downtown promotes Molly Neuman to chief marketing officer

Downtown Music Holdings has promoted Molly Neuman to the newly created position of chief marketing officer.

In her new role, she will oversee marketing and communications initiatives across the breadth of Downtown’s global group of owned and operated music companies.

Molly Neuman most recently served as president of Songtrust, the global publishing administration service. She joined Songtrust in 2017 as global head of business development and was elevated to president in 2019.

Under Neuman’s leadership, Songtrust has grown to represent more than three million copyrights for more than 350,000 writers in 145 countries, as well as tens of thousands of business clients, including record labels, distributors and boutique publishers.

With her departure, Rob Wetstone and Sussane Dawursk, who lead revenue and marketing at the company respectively, will oversee Songtrust.

“Over the past five years, Molly has led Songtrust through a period of dramatic growth, establishing the company as one of the largest and most successful independent music publishing administration services in the world,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “As we continue our global expansion through our powerful suite of services available to the music industry, Molly’s skills as a communicator, evangelist and a leading voice in our industry will serve her well in this important new role.”

Molly’s skills as a communicator, evangelist and a leading voice in our industry will serve her well in this important new role Andrew Bergman

“My time at Songtrust developing and growing our offer of global music publishing administration services to the traditionally overlooked community of creators has been incredibly rewarding,” said Neuman. “I am grateful to Andrew and Justin [Kalifowitz] for entrusting me with this larger role as we continue to refine our offerings at Downtown. I have no doubt that Rob and Susanne will brilliantly carry on our work at Songtrust. I am equally proud of our entire group of companies at Downtown and am absolutely thrilled to begin my next chapter making sure our excellence is well understood and recognised.”

A veteran of the industry, Neuman has been a champion of independent artists for her entire career. Her promotion comes as Downtown is refocusing its business model from publishing to become a music services company.

Prior to joining Songtrust, Neuman was head of music at Kickstarter and interim president and vice president of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM). She’s held senior roles in label relations and licensing at digital music services, in addition to serving on the boards of Music Biz, SoundExchange and A2IM.

Molly Neuman got her start in music as the drummer for the influential Riot Grrrl band Bratmobile, and has remained a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion within the music industry.

Click here to read our interview with Downtown’s Mike Smith.