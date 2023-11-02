Dua Lipa acquires rights to her songs from Tap Publishing

Dua Lipa has acquired the rights to her own songs in a deal with Tap Publishing.

The catalogue sale was revealed in a brief statement by Tap. The UK star was previously part of the company’s management and publishing stable.

Tap Music Publishing confirmed that it has sold the rights to Dua Lipa’s publishing, in a move that sees the singer acquiring the rights to her share of the songs.

It is not yet clear who Dua Lipa will be partnering with in terms of global publishing. Through her Tap Publishing deal, she was also aligned with Universal Music Publishing Group, which has an administation deal with Tap.

In a statement, Tap said: “We wish Dua all the best for the future.”

Anna Neville, co-President of Tap Music, said: “This is an exciting time for our publishing company – we are expanding our services and teams globally and continue to add talented writers and artists to our already stellar roster.”

Tap Publishing represents artists, writers and producers including Dermot Kennedy, Jamie Ward, Yaeji and Poppy Baskcomb.

Dua Lipa has recently confirmed the release of new single Houdini on November 9.

She peaked at No.1 in the UK in August with Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack.