Dua Lipa's company Radical22 signs global admin deal with Warner Chappell Music

Radical22, Dua Lipa’s recently launched independent media and management company, has signed a global publishing administration deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Hailed as a “one-of-a-kind, bespoke agreement”, the deal was arranged between Lipa’s manager and fellow Radical22 co-founder Dukagjin (Dugi) Lipa and Warner Chappell Music CEO Guy Moot.

In November last year, we reported that Dua Lipa had acquired the rights to her own songs in a deal with Tap Publishing. The catalogue sale was revealed in a brief statement by Tap. The UK star was previously part of the company’s management and publishing stable.

Speaking about the deal, Dua Lipa said: “It’s been a long road, but I am very happy to finally own my publishing thanks in large part to the dedication of my manager, Dugi’s work over the past two years. My music is my life’s work, and it’s important for me to be the person who decides what happens with it. The creation of Radical22 marked an exciting time for me personally and professionally, and I am looking forward to the work my team and I will do and to having a home base for my creative endeavours.”

Dugi Lipa, CEO of Radical22 added: “In the realm of management, we don't settle for the ordinary; we thrive in the extraordinary. Our leadership ethos is rooted in empowerment, where each member of our team is a torchbearer of creativity and collaboration. We don't just lead, we inspire, cultivating an ecosystem where ideas flow freely, and potential is nurtured ceaselessly.”

In addition to Radical22 Publishing, the new company has added Radical22 Productions under the Radical22 umbrella along with Service95, all of which are fully owned by Dua.

An official press release states that, among the first of Radical22’s production projects, will be the recently announced Disney+ upcoming documentary series Camden. Produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Radical22, in which Dua and Dugi both serve as executive producers, the series “tells the story of how one small corner of North London shaped the lives and careers of many of today’s most iconic music acts. Dua also appears on camera to share her own story.”

Lipa will drop her highly-anticipated third album, Radical Optimism, on May 3. Released via Warner Records, the album will feature 11 new songs – including the previously-released Houdini and Training Season – which were made in collaboration with elite songwriters such as Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker.

An official press release states that the record is “Infused with the energy of Dua’s hometown, London" and that it "embodies the rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ‘90s Britpop."