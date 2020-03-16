Duff Berschback joins Concord Music from Sony/ATV Nashville

Concord Music has hired Duff Berschback as its EVP legal and business affairs.

Joining from Sony/ATV Nashville, where he worked for 13 years, the new recruit will report to chief business affairs officer and general counsel Larry Blake.

“Duff fits squarely into Concord’s vision for a global, full-service, Nashville-based music publishing company, operating across all genres and territories,” said Concord publishing executive Jake Wisely who hired Berschback.

“Duff also signals our intention to build a world class frontline country music roster and catalogue. I’m thrilled to welcome an old friend to our growing business.”

Berschback will be based at Concord's Nashville HQ.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Concord, a company dedicated to aggressively growing a roster already stacked with phenomenal songwriters,” he said. “Scott, Jake, Larry and the entire leadership team are passionate about music and are committed to discovering, developing and providing the highest level of service to the talented people who create it.”

Welcoming his new employee, Blake praised Berschback's negotiating skills.



“Duff comes to us with a wealth of experience in all aspects of the publishing business and a well-deserved reputation as a consummate dealmaker with deep roots in the Nashville publishing community and beyond," he noted. "We are very fortunate to have him join the Concord team.”

Earlier this month Concord Music signed another Duff, Guns N'Roses' Duff McKagan for his past and future solo works.

By Paul Stokes