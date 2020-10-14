Dutch collecting society Buma/Stemra inks multi-year deal with TikTok

TikTok has signed a royalty deal with Dutch collecting society Buma/Stemra.

The multi-year agreement will cover the organisation's songwriters, composers and publishers on the platform as TikTok continues to build towards the full licensing goal it outlined to Music Week in our recent cover feature.

The agreement will also see Buma/Stemra work with its members to increase their knowledge of the "opportunities" TikTok presents for creating and performing music.

“This deal with Buma/Stemra secures royalty payments to the Dutch songwriting and publishing community and underlines TikTok's commitment to paying creators when their music is used," explained Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok.

"Through our platform, a global audience can appreciate and explore their own creativity, using the musical talent of renowned producers, DJs and songwriters from The Netherlands. I'm delighted we've built on our existing relationship and put this multi-year deal in place."

Buma/Stemra's CEP Bernard Kobes explained the detailed process by which a deal was reached.

“We are very happy that the intense but constructive negotiations with TikTok have brought us this agreement," he said.

"This is good news for our authors and publishers, especially in these days where our members income has diminished in other markets. We look forward developing this partnership deal further with TikTok and our members.”

Earlier this year TikTok donated $2 million to MusiCares, to support artists, songwriters, technicians, crew, and other music professionals in the US whose livelihoods have been severely impacted as a result of cancelled performances and work.

By Paul Stokes