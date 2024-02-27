Eddie Levy launches Chelsea Songs JV with Bucks Music Group

Music publishing veteran Eddie Levy has launched a new independent company, Chelsea Songs, as a joint venture with Bucks Music Group.

The new publisher represents the catalogues of Bill Withers, Andre Rieu, the Barton Music catalogue – which contains standards such as Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, Come Fly With Me and others – and hits such as The Hues Corporation’s Rock The Boat, Janet Kay’s Silly Games and Buscemi’s Ole Ole We Are The Champions for the UK.

Chelsea Songs clients and catalogues will benefit from Bucks’ back-end administration, creative sync services and general expertise.

Eddie Levy has a music industry career that stretches back to the mid-1960s. He was a founding director of ATV Music, which owned the Beatles catalogue, and a co-founder of Heath Levy alongside Geoff Heath.

He launched Chelsea Music in 1986 and turned it into a widely respected independent publisher, with a number of big names on its roster, before selling it in 2019.

On the launch of Chelsea Songs alongside Bucks Music, Eddie Levy said: “This is a relationship between two indies coming together. I think we will attract people who are less than happy with their current situation and are interested in a relationship deal rather than a money deal.

“I’m a music man, a song man, and I’ve always been involved with writers. I’m not a large hedge fund company. I believe in TLC for my clients, which is why they want to work with me. I’ve represented most of my writers for 20 or 30 years. I’ve represented Bill Withers for 40 years! I’m a very independent, creative person. I felt that Simon [Platz, Bucks MD] was very similar, and the perfect partner for this. He and Sarah [Liversedge-Platz, Bucks director A&R] have an excellent team.”

Simon Platz, who is director of the new company alongside Levy, said: “There are few publishers in our business with the pedigree and experience that Eddie has. He has built and nurtured relationships with some of the greatest songwriters of all time throughout the course of his career, and the fact that he maintains so many of them proves that, no matter how many revolutions our industry goes through, certain qualities are timeless. I look forward to working closely with him in this new venture.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Sacha Skarbek, Troy Miller, Seton Daunt, Ash Howes, James Dring, Watch The Ride, Ivory Layne, Erland Cooper, Emma Blackery, The Heavytrackerz, Life, Brooke Bentham, Gold Spectacles, Johnny Madden, and more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids and Arts & Crafts.