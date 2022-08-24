Eddie Sikazwe becomes Secretly Publishing's first-ever senior director of A&R

Secretly Publishing has appointed Eddie Sikazwe as the company's first-ever senior director of A&R.

Sikazwe – who joined Secretly in 2020, after founding the LA-based Abstract Management – has been a member of the A&R team for both Secretly Publishing and the Secretly Group of record labels. In these roles, he helped sign and champion Serpentwithfeet, Luke Titus, Nnamdï and Jonah Yano.

An official press release stated that, in his new role, Sikazwe will “oversee and further expand a growing roster of songwriters, producers and composers” for the publisher.

Speaking about his appointment, Eddie Sikazwe said: “Music publishing represents the essence of why I love music. It's about connecting great artists, songwriters, and producers to create art. I would like to thank the leadership team at Secretly Group for empowering me to do the work I love. I'm excited to continue building with a team that has a track record of championing and supporting artists, songwriters, and musicians throughout its history."

Sikazwe will report to Secretly co-founder & president of A&R, Chris Swanson, and work closely with Kathleen Cook, who has also just been promoted from Secretly Publishing's MD to vice president of publishing & sync.

Kathleen Cook said: “We have spent the last couple of years growing our sync and administration teams to keep up with a rapidly expanding catalogue, and our publishing machine is more well-oiled than it's ever been. I'm thrilled to have Eddie take the helm of A&R and bring a new level of energy and focus to signing talented writers. I'm also looking forward to seeing him build out a team and enable us to better serve our existing roster."

Chris Swanson added: "Kathy has built a world class collection and synchronisation team at Secretly Publishing over the past four years, and I'm thrilled about this ambitious new chapter with Eddie leading our A&R endeavours, providing best of class services to our writer clients."

In addition to the recent promotions, Secretly Publishing has also signed multiple, visionary new voices who will be working closely with Sikazwe, Cook and the rest of the company's tireless team, they include: including Steph Marziano, Leith Ross, Jorge Elbrecht, Wednesday and MJ Lenderman.

