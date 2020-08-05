Ekko Music Rights signs publishing partnership with Kobalt

EKKO Music Rights and Kobalt Music Publishing have announced detials of a new partnership that solidifies their existing agreement.

Korean-based EKKO Music Rights opened for business in 2017 and has offices in Sweden, America and Japan and aims to continue its growth through the deal with Kobalt. The partnership will stretch across investment, publishing, creative and administration, with further European expansion a target.

EKKO’s recent successes include Super M, BTS, Seventeen, Baekhyun, NCT#127 and NCT Dream.

Hayden Bell, CEO of EKKO Music Rights International commented:“We are very excited to go another round with Kobalt. They’ve been a brilliant partner and we look forward to helping each other grow and take this to the next level. We believe they are our partner to truly make EKKO a global player in the publishing and music rights business”

Hyowon Chung, director of EKKO Music Rights HQ said: “Kobalt has been a great partner for EKKO, and we are excited to be stepping into a deeper partnership with them. The industry is rapidly changing, and we believe this strong & unique relationship will lead our company and our writers to a new level and new environment.”

We’re entering a new and exciting era of the global music business Pelle Lidell, EKKO

Pelle Lidell, president & co-founder of EKKO Music Rights Europe added: “I’m delighted that we have re-signed with Kobalt. They have been a superb partner since day one and their global support is crucial for EKKO Music Rights’ continuous global success and growth. Kobalt truly understands EKKO’s soul and identity as music publishers and together we’re entering a new and exciting era of the global music business. Onwards and upwards!”

Robin Jenssen VP & chief strategy officer & co- founder of Ekko Music Rights Europe said: “EKKO Music Rights are thrilled to re-sign with Kobalt for a second term. This solidifies the great partnership we already established and paves the future for our mutual expansion and success.”

Simon Moor, managing director of Kobalt Music Group AU/NZ & general manager, Kobalt Music Group Asia commented:“EKKO is fast becoming South Korea's leading music company and we are excited to announce the renewal of our agreement and to continue to build on their incredible global success so far. The relationship with EKKO goes beyond that of a traditional publishing agreement and involves deeper collaboration across Kobalt's global creative, synch and administration teams all underpinned by our technology.”