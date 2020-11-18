Eldridge acquires The Killers' catalogue

Holding company Eldridge is to acquire The Killers' music publishing catalogue.

The deal, which covers the band's albums released prior to 2020, will see The Killers will continue to own their share of master recording income, including from syncs. Each of the band's six studio albums have reached No.1 in the UK.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” said The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers. “Eldridge’s broad network across music, television, and film will provide new opportunities for our music to be enjoyed by millions across the globe.”

The partnership marks the first music catalogue agreement for Eldridge, whose portfolio already includes MRC, Dick Clark Oroductions, Variety, A24, Fulwell 73, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Sportsnet LA.

“The Killers have been an icon of American music for nearly two decades,” said Tony Minella, co-founder and president of Eldridge. “As huge fans ourselves, we’re excited to partner with an incredibly talented band that has such an original sound, impactful lyrics, and the remarkable ability to connect generations through their music.”

The Killers were advised by John Rudolph (with Kirsten Wilson and Gillian Ryan) of 1.618 Industries, Inc (formerly music IP advisor Music Analytics), with counsel provided by Jason Karlov and Amanda Taber of Barnes & Thornburg and the band's manager Robert Reynolds of Reynolds & Associates.