Emeli Sandé signs publishing deal with Reservoir

Reservoir Media has signed Emeli Sandé to a new publishing deal.

The agreement includes her upcoming album, plus future works. Emeli Sandé’s catalogue is represented by Sony Music Publishing.

Sandé’s 2012 debut album Our Version of Events spent 10 weeks at No.1 on the UK album charts and became the bestselling album of the year.

Last month, Sandé dropped her new single, Family, from her upcoming album, expected in 2022. She signed a label deal with Chrysalis in the summer.

Across her career, Sandé has collaborated with a wide range of artists including David Guetta, Rudimental, Ghetts, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, Chip, Labrinth and Naughty Boy.

On the new deal with Reservoir, Sandé said: “I’m very excited to have signed with Reservoir! It feels great to join their impressive roster. I’m looking forward to all the music ahead and working with their fantastic team.”

Annette Barrett, Reservoir UK managing director and global strategic liaison, added: “I am beyond thrilled to be able to sign Emeli Sandé, who is such a great addition to our roster. She is an amazing talent; I have admired her songwriting and artist career over the years and am so excited for the release of her new work.”

Reservoir EVP, global creative director Donna Caseine said: “We are so pleased to welcome Emeli to the Reservoir family. Her achievements in the UK and abroad have been so impressive. From Our Version of Events to her upcoming LP, Emeli continues to be a powerful and important songwriter and artist. Our team is looking forward to supporting her talent and bolstering her success in the US.”