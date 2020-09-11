Empire launches new division to revolutionise music publishing

San Francisco-based independent label and distributor Empire has launched a new publishing division headed up by Al ‘Butter’ McLean and Vinny Kumar.

With a mission to “revolutionise the publishing industry”, Empire’s publishing division will be overseen by hip-hop expert McLean, former SVP, creative at Kobalt Music, and Kumar, who moves across from Empire’s distribution business to the role of VP, legal & business, Empire Publishing.

Empire CEO Ghazi Shami said: “Over the past few years, our development team has worked tirelessly to build a proprietary system to bring transparency and accountability to the publishing industry – and to first and foremost protect artists rights. With our new technology in place and Al 'Butter' McLean and Vinny Kumar at the helm, we are now ready to shake up the music publishing business.”

McLean said: "Music is magic and what Empire has accomplished over the last 10 years for the culture has been magical. I'm grateful for this opportunity to help lead Empire into the realm of publishing and publishing administration."

Kumar said: “Over the past few years, Empire has become one of the leading independent labels and distributors by focusing on empowering artists. We are looking forward to expanding the brand into the world of publishing and supporting our writers in the same way.”

Initial signings to Empire Publishing include producers !llmind, Nebu Kiniza, Mooktoven, Justin Love, India Got Them Beats, Natra Average, Mook On The Beat, Rippa On The Beat. The company has also signed the following artists for publishing: Young Dolph, Key Glock, Mozzy, Fireboy DML, Yung Bleu, $tupid Young and RJMrLA.