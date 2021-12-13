Entries open for The Ivors with Apple Music 2022

The Ivors Academy has announced that entries have opened for The Ivors with Apple Music 2022.

The Ivors honours British and Irish songwriters and screen composers.

Entries are open for the Rising Star Award with Apple Music to recognise under-25 songwriters, and across six categories - Best Album, Best Contemporary Song, Best Song Musically and Lyrically, Best Original Film Score, Best Original Video Game Score and Best Television Soundtrack.

The Ivors entries close on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Now in its third year, the Rising Star Award with Apple Music recognises promising music creators. The award includes a mentoring scheme where all nominees receive a year-long mentorship from a well-established Academy member and leaders from Apple Music.

Last year’s winner, Willow Kayne (pictured, left, with 2020 winner Mysie) was mentored by music legend Nile Rodgers.

There is no fee to enter the Rising Star Award. Entrants must be an under-25 member of The Ivors Academy and the Academy has bursaries to cover the cost of membership for songwriters who face financial barriers. The fee to enter the six song, score and album categories is waived if one of the songwriters or screen composers is a member of The Ivors Academy.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Grosvenor House, London.

Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Entering works for The Ivors with Apple Music provides composers and songwriters with the opportunity to have their music considered by their peers. To recognise the very best music from 2021 we need entries from the full range of talent in the UK today. So, if you’re a songwriter, composer, publisher or manager – we want to hear from you.”