eOne signs Kaytranada and Craig David collaborator Lauren Faith

Entertainment Onehas signed a global publishing deal with Lauren Faith, a rising artist, songwriter, producer and DJ Lauren Faith.

Faith has collaborated with artists including Kaytranada, Kamaal Williams and Craig David, along with emerging acts Naomi Banks, Sophie Faith and Lou Phelps. Under this new deal, eOne will secure collection on all publishing revenue for Faith’s complete catalogue and future works.

Faith’s newly-released single Feels is the first in a series of planned releases through her deal with eOne, which aim to further showcase her skills as a producer and musician as well as a singer and songwriter. eOne is also the label and has master rights.

Gary Mandel, eOne’s VP, creative, said “We’ve long been huge fans of Lauren’s work, from the Kaytranada/Craig David track Got It Good that she penned, to the Cosmic EP (her first offering as an artist). She has set the bar high for herself, but I think people are going to blown away by what is to come. She is truly an exceptional talent, as skilled behind the mixing desk as in front.”

Faith said: “I couldn’t be happier with the team at eOne, and I am so grateful for the belief in me that Gary has shown. Having the support and ability to grow in every area is a dream come true, and this really is the start of the journey.”

Lauren is truly an exceptional talent, as skilled behind the mixing desk as in front Gary Mandel

Entertainment One’s publishing division ranges from the Chuck Berry catalogue and Grammy-winner songwriter/producers The Stereotypes to premium music and licensing company Audio Network and Peppa Pig.

The current music catalogue includes songs from Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Disclosure, Death Row publishing, Zed’s Dead/Deadbeats Publishing, Sam Wills and Maths Time Joy.

Subscribers can click here to read our recent eOne cover story.

To read the exclusive interviews, pick up the latest issue – subscribers can click here.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Vicky Grout