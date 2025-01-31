EU Creative Europe Programme to fund new projects at IMPF

IMPF has received a second substantial grant from the European Union as part of the Creative Europe Programme, which will further fund new projects designed to support IMPF’s members across Europe.

The organisation said the grant would also benefit independent music publishers more widely around the world.

The first Network for Capacity Building of Independent Music Publishers Project has concluded after a three-year period.

The project’s most high-profile achievement has been the formation and establishment of the Global Music Summit and Songwriting Camp in Palma. The annual event has grown rapidly over the period and cemented itself as a fixture in the industry calendar for independent music publishers and connected businesses all over the globe.

Through a number of co-funded initiatives, the project has also been able to build music publishers’ and songwriters’ capacity on an international level, expanding their reach and fostering creation.

IMPF was able to further its members’ business and cross-border opportunities by enhancing the knowledge and ability of independent music publishers dealing with digital transition and processes on both administrative and creative fronts, while nurturing new talent among writers, composers and creative professionals.

Development grants for IMPF members saw independent publishers increase cross-border collaboration through songwriting camps, conference initiations and various networking events.

Meanwhile, advocacy work has seen IMPF establish itself as a key voice on AI, as well as addressing the issue of buy-outs and remuneration along with a range of other issues.

We’ve been able to make a real difference to so many independent music publishers around the world Annette Barrett

The new round of funding from Creative Europe will see IMPF continue its mission over the coming four years to build the capacity of its members internationally through existing activities plus a number of new initiatives.

The initiatives will be focused on:

– Empowering the cultural and creative sectors via annual summits and publisher hub meetings

– Helping the European cultural and creative sectors to fully take advantage of new technologies to enhance their competitiveness via publisher development projects

– Enhancing cultural participation and the role of culture in society

– Unleashing the power of culture via songwriting camps

– Strengthening the cultural dimension of EU external relations via publisher international missions.

IMPF president Annette Barrett (pictured) said: “I’m really proud of what IMPF has been able to achieve with the funding we received under the Creative Europe Programme. We’ve been able to make a real difference to so many independent music publishers around the world, and join the dots across borders to create a more collaborative international network of companies and entrepreneurs, ultimately benefitting songwriters everywhere. Not least, we have been able to create a brand new industry event in the Global Music Summit in Palma, which has established itself as an influential and highly popular meeting for our sector.

“We are grateful to get this further backing from the European Union, which means we will be able to carry on the good work and make even greater strides on behalf of independent publishers everywhere.”