Exclusive: Bella Figura Music acquires RAK Publishing

Bella Figura Music has acquired RAK Publishing, Music Week can reveal.

It marks the biggest deal to date for the independent music publisher and record label founded by former BMG senior execs Alexi Cory-Smith and Neelesh Prabhu in 2022. Terms for the deal were not disclosed.

In an exclusive interview, Bella Figura’s Alexi Cory-Smith and Hannah Overton feature in the new edition of Music Week speaking about the RAK Publishing acquisition and the vision for the company.

Backed by private equity firm Freshstream Investment Partners, Bella Figura has already invested more than $50 million in acquiring rights for catalogues across publishing, master recordings and neighbouring rights, including for David Gray, R3hab and Guy Chambers.

In the last six months, Bella Figura Music has expanded its portfolio to include the music catalogues of Jeff Silverman (Aloe Blacc, Adele, Lee Fields, Truth & Soul) and Adrian Wright (The Human League). The company is targeting further acquisitions following a “significant” equity funding round this month.

RAK was founded in 1969 by the legendary record producer Mickie Most and his wife Christina. It now represents more than 100 writers, including the Ivor Novello Winner Errol Brown and BASCA Gold Badge recipients Steve Harley and Suzi Quatro.

RAK publishes an extensive and varied catalogue of over 1,500 copyrights, which span more than 50 years. It includes classic hits such as You Sexy Thing recorded by Hot Chocolate, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) recorded by Steve Harley & The Cockney Rebel, I Love Rock 'n' Roll recorded by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Kids In America recorded by Kim Wilde, Music recorded by John Miles, and many others.

RAK is a British Music icon and it’s no exaggeration to say that this deal ranks among the proudest achievements of my career Alexi Cory-Smith

Nathalie Hayes, MD of RAK Group of companies, said "My parents started RAK Publishing 55 years ago. I grew up knowing so many of the RAK writers as they were often on holiday with us! It has been an absolute honour to look after such an amazing catalogue for the last 26 years. I am so happy that the Bella Figura Music team are taking the reins as they share the ethos of being boutique and I know that they will take great care of such wonderful songs.”

Alexi Cory-Smith, co-founder & CEO of Bella Figura Music, said: “I’ve been a fan of the RAK catalogue for many years. I have loved these songs and artists since I was a kid. I was mesmerised by Errol Brown when I watched Hot Chocolate on Top Of The Pops as a young girl – people don’t appreciate how groundbreaking and important a band they were/are; but we have plans for that. And I just wanted to be Kim Wilde – I got suspended from school for cutting off and peroxiding my hair to look like hers (I was about 13), when Kids In America came out.

“RAK is a British Music icon and it’s no exaggeration to say that this deal ranks among the proudest achievements of my career. I pinch myself every day realising Bella Figura is now part of it, and we will work our socks off to look after and promote their amazing legacy.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Nathalie Hayes, MD of RAK Group of Companies and Alexi Cory-Smith, co-founder & CEO of Bella Figura Music