Exclusive: Troy Miller signs to Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Troy Miller has signed a new publishing deal with Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music, we can exclusively reveal.

Miller has worked with a range of artists, with songwriting and production credits including Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man’s Giant – for which he won an Ivor Novello in 2020 – Gregory Porter’s Revival and Diana Ross’ Thank You album.

More recently, he produced a live album for Cypress Hill featuring the London Symphony Orchestra and was shortlisted for the Grammys for his work on the Gregory Porter’s Christmas Wish album.

Troy Miller said: “Joining Stellar Songs marks an exciting new chapter in my career. Their dedication to artistic excellence and impressive track record make them the perfect partner for my future endeavours. We are super excited about working with Shaurav & Danny, both visionaries and, super creative A&Rs, who have their songwriters interests close to their heart.”

Shaurav D’Silva, CEO 2-Tone Ent/Stellar Songs, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Troy Miller to the Stellar Songs family. His remarkable talent and versatility as a songwriter and producer are truly exceptional, and we look forward to supporting his continued success.”

Pictured above (L-R): Simon Long (Collins Long), Cathy Mathalone (Conchord Management), Troy Miller, Danny D (Stellar Songs), Shaurav D’Silva (Stellar Songs)