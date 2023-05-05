Faber Alt signs Fyfe Dangerfield

UK musician and songwriter Fyfe Dangerfield is the latest addition to the Faber Alt roster.

Fyfe Dangerfield first came to prominence as the founder and lead singer of Guillemots. The band secured a Mercury Prize nomination for gold-certified debut Through The Windowpane (2006). Follow-up album Red (2008) peaked at No.9. Guillemots also had a run of Top 40 singles.

Fyfe Dangerfield released the solo album Fly Yellow Moon in 2010, which peaked at No.12.

Dangerfield has also interpreted Billy Joel’s She’s Always A Woman for a John Lewis campaign, composed commissions for The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, cellist Natalie Clein and Ex Cathedra choir, and founded the free jazz improv collective Gannets.

He recently launched multimedia creative platform Channels May Change with the 12-episode series Birdwatcher, a mix of music, songs, sound & characters, with accompanying artworks.

In recent months, Dangerfield has been sharing new music again, including Shook and The Zebra Wind, both premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music. He recently played a sell-out London residency at The State51 Factory.

We've been blown away by his energy, originality and passion Lucy Holliday

Fyfe Dangerfield said: “I’m super chuffed to begin collaborating with Faber Alt, for them to start playing with this giant tub of music I’ve amassed over the last decade or so at Channels May Change HQ… It’s been important to me to find a publisher that works and plays with flexibility, happy to dance across the full spectrum of sounds and Faber really nail that, there’s an open-mindedness at their heart which makes for just the sort of free and creative environment I thrive in. I’m really excited to start our journey together!”

“Faber Alt's bespoke and focused approach puts the artist at the heart of their strategy and the results speak for themselves,” said Sarah Pearson, manager, Wasted Youth Music.”Fyfe’s an extraordinary talent who we’re excited to say is back where he should be, releasing music and playing live, and we’re thrilled to have the good people at Faber as part of the team.”

“We are so happy to welcome the hugely talented Fyfe Dangerfield to our Faber Alt roster,” said Lucy Holliday, head of A&R, Faber Alt. “We've been blown away by his energy, originality and passion, which comes across with such power in all the music that he puts out, and every time he plays live. Fyfe has written some amazing new music, and we feel very privileged that he and Sarah have entrusted us to look after and promote his catalogue, which is vast... Exciting times to come!”

PHOTO: Tim Snell