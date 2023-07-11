Faber Alt signs 'genre-confounding' artist and producer Alfa Mist

Faber Alt has signed UK artist, producer and songwriter Alfa Mist to a music publishing deal.

Alfa Mist joins a roster that is home to Faber Music's alternative, non-classical writers and artists.

Originally from Newham, East London, Alfa Mist began his career as a grime and hip-hop producer. He is also a self-taught pianist.

“Alfa has established himself as one of the UK’s most focused, in-demand and distinct musical voices,” said a statement.

Alfa Mist has worked with artists such as Jordan Rakei and Tom Misch. His repertoire ranges from beat-making for acts such as Loyle Carner to composing neo-classical works for the London Contemporary Orchestra, and reworking tracks from composer Ólafur Arnalds and jazz label Blue Note.

Alfa Mist’s production and musicality is unique and imaginative Ed Marquis

Earlier this year, Alfa Mist released his fifth album, Variables, his second for the Anti- label.

A round of various festivals this summer will be followed by UK and European dates, concluding in London at HERE @ Outernet.

“We are excited by the collaboration between a genre-confounding artist like Alfa Mist and a publishing institution like Faber Music,” said manager Ian Merchant at Black Acre Records. “Our partnership will provide an exciting opportunity to explore new avenues in composition and soundtracking.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of Alfa’s music since his first releases back in 2015,” said Ed Marquis, composer agent & sync manager at Faber Music. “We’re all incredibly proud and excited to be representing Alfa and his music. The production and musicality is unique and imaginative – warm melodic jazz and evocative vocal performances amongst incredible instrumentation. Alfa is also a brilliant live performer – everyone must see him play live.”