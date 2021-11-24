Faber Alt signs singer-songwriter, cellist and composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson

Faber Alt has signed singer-songwriter, virtuosic cellist and composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson to a worldwide publishing deal.

Faber Alt is the home of Faber Music’s alternative, crossover writers and artists.

“Ayanna Witter-Johnson crosses the boundaries of classical, jazz, reggae, soul and R&B music, to imprint her unique musical signature and cultural identity,” Faber Alt said in a statement.

As a composer, she has been commissioned by the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Opera House, Güerzenich Orchester, Ligeti Quartet, Kronos Quartet, and the Hip-Hop Shakespeare Company; and as an arranger/orchestrator for the London Symphony Orchestra (Hugh Masekela, Belief!) and the BBC Symphony Orchestra (Urban Classic).

Witter-Johnson has collaborated with artists and composers, including Anoushka Shankar, Nitin Sawhney, Andrea Bocelli and Jools Holland. She has also toured extensively across the UK, Europe and the US.

Earlier this year, she made a major return to live performance with two headlining shows at The Jazz Café and King’s Place. She is currently working on her sophomore album and has recently appeared on Channel 4’s Sing It Loud and Later… With Jools Holland.

Witter-Johnson opened London Jazz Festival 2021 at Jazz Voice and is performing live on tour supporting Andrea Bocelli throughout November and December 2021.

“Wow! So happy to have signed with Faber Alt,” said Ayanna Witter-Johnson. “It’s an exciting time in my career where my songwriting, commissions and collaborations are incredibly diverse, so I'm truly excited and honoured to join such an incredible team and I look forward to all the magic we'll make together.”

“It was really important for Ayanna and I to collaborate with a publishing team that would understand the diversity of her musical style,” said artist manager Paulette Long. “Although Ayanna has a strong background in classical music, we needed a company that would allow her to continue to combine the unique and eclectic mix of reggae, soul and jazz that she is so well known for, and Faber Alt. are a great fit. I’m looking forward to a creative and productive working relationship with them.”

“There’s no doubt about it, Ayanna Witter-Johnson is an incredibly rare and rising talent who has that unique ability to fuse classical with more contemporary and alternative styles of music,” added Lucy Holliday, head of A&R, Faber Alt. “We are extremely proud to represent an artist such as Ayanna, who dares to stretch the boundaries of classical music and open it up to whole new audiences.”