Faber Alt signs songwriter and artist Oli Rockberger

Faber Alt has signed songwriter, producer, musician, vocalist and recording artist Oli Rockberger to its publishing roster.

As a songwriter, Oli Rockberger’s collaborations include work with an eclectic range of artists in the space between alt/indie, soul and jazz, including Jordan Rakei, Hiromi, Shaun Escoffery, Randy Brecker, China Moses, Gareth Malone and with Gregory Porter/Troy Miller, as a co-writer of lead single Revival Song from Porter’s Grammy-nominated album All Rise.

Rockberger worked with Malone as songwriting consultant for BBC2’s The Choir: Singing for Britain during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

His performing/recording credits include Carly Simon, John Mayer, Chaka Khan, Steve Gadd, Becca Stevens, Steve Jordan, Louis Cole, Richard Spaven, Jules Buckley & The BBC Concert Orchestra as a featured artist (BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night: The Beatles Orchestrated live from Abbey Road), and Laura Mvula, as a member of her touring band.

Oli brings with him a wonderful catalogue of material, and I’m so excited for everyone to hear the new songs that he’s currently working on Lucy Holliday

Rockberger is currently working on his fifth solo album, planned for release next year in co- production with composer/producer Chris Hyson.

“I’m delighted to now be represented by Faber Alt for my next chapter of music making, and am proud to be joining this fantastic roster alongside such a great array of musical talent,” he said. “I’m really excited to be working alongside Lucy and the dynamic and creative team at Faber Alt, and am so looking forward to this next phase of writing and creative collaboration!"

“It is an absolute delight to sign Oli to Faber Alt,” said creative director Lucy Holliday. “I’ve known Oli and followed his career for many years, so it feels particularly special to represent his work on our publishing roster. Oli brings with him a wonderful catalogue of material, and I’m so excited for everyone to hear the new songs that he’s currently working on.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Isobel Leventhorpe, Lucy Holliday, Ed Marquis, Oli Rockberger, Harriet Moss