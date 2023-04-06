Faber Music acquires Manners McDade

Faber Music has acquired Manners McDade in a seven-figure share deal, the companies have announced.

The deal includes the Manners McDade composer agency and publishing company. Led by Harriet Moss, Manners McDade will sit alongside Faber Music and Faber Alt as part of a new creative hub led by Faber Music’s commercial rights & business affairs director Richard Paine.

Founded in 2001 by Catherine Manners, Manners McDade represents a roster of composers for film and TV including Oli Julian (Sex Education, Catastrophe) Jessica Jones (Tinder Swindler), Vince Pope (You & Me, Misfits), Tim Phillips (Bad Sisters), Matthew Herbert (The Responder, Noughts & Crosses), Lindsay Wright & Tawiah (Without Sin) and Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living).

Its publishing catalogue, meanwhile, is home to works by Nils Frahm, Max Cooper, Poppy Ackroyd, Aisha Devi, Büsra Kayikçi, Balmorhea and more.

Catherine Manners has created a composer-centred business that has legions of admirers Richard Paine, Faber Music

Manners McDade’s composers will join Faber Music’s existing roster, which includes Marc Canham, Paul Haslinger, David Mitcham, Marc Sylvan and Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Carl Davis, Paul Englishby, Dan Jones, Howard Goodall, Sarah Warne and Stephen Warbeck.

Richard Paine said: “In Manners McDade Catherine Manners has created a composer-centred business that has legions of admirers here and overseas. Perfect synergies exist between the company and our own composer agency and commercial rights business, including shared beliefs in the values of creativity, integrity and fierce independence. We look forward to building on Catherine’s amazing legacy.”

Richard King, CEO of Faber Music, hailed the move as “brilliant”.