Faber Music makes another acquisition as it strikes a deal with Wise Music for part of Edition Peters

Faber Music struck a seven-figure deal in April to acquire Manners McDade.

The company has now continued its growth via acquisition with a deal for part of Edition Peters from Wise Music Group.

Wise Music Group took control of the venerable classical music publishing house Edition Peters in April.

Following that deal, Wise Music has concluded a wide-ranging printed music agreement with Faber Music. The deal combines Faber Music’s acquisition of the Edition Peters public domain and educational catalogues, with exclusive worldwide representation of the Edition Peters copyright catalogue.

It means that Wise Music continues to own the Edition Peters rights business, including copyrights of classical works and music publishing agreements with living composers, while Faber Music will now control its printed music business.

Faber Music will maintain the Edition Peters brand and ethos alongside its own printed music catalogue, and will support the Edition Peters catalogue of contemporary composers and composer estates through a long-term, exclusive worldwide print deal.

Current sales, customer service and editorial arrangements in Germany will be maintained. Distribution channels through Alfred Music for North America and Faber Music Distribution for the UK, Europe and world outside North America, will also remain unchanged.

Chris Butler, chairman of Edition Peters and Wise Music Group’s director of global rights development, said: “Our whole focus is upon the Edition Peters composers and building the company’s contemporary classical music catalogue within the Wise Music Group. As part of that we are delighted to have concluded this deal with Richard and his team, which consolidates and expands the long relationship between Edition Peters and Faber Music.”

Richard King, CEO of Faber Music, said: “As perhaps the most iconic and comprehensive classical printed music brand in the world, the Edition Peters catalogue fits perfectly with our own. We are delighted with this deal, which demonstrates our continued commitment to both physical and digital printed music. We look forward to building on the strengths of both brands in the future.”