For The Record (February 24): Peermusic, Ostereo, UMPG, Spotify, Resident Advisor

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Peermusic x Ostereo

Peermusic has signed Ostereo Publishing to a global administration deal.

Ostereo Publishing is part of a 360-degree music company, which includes music production, management and music publishing.

“It’s fantastic to be partnering with Nigel and the peermusic team,” said Howard Murphy, CEO, Ostereo. “Combining their wealth of experience and reputation balanced with Ostereo’s creative and data driven approach to music, they are perfectly placed to support our ambitious plans.”

Pierce sign

Universal Music Publishing Nashville has signed songwriter John Pierce to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

Pierce has had songs recorded by Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Trace Adkins. He also co-wrote Sweet Annie for Zac Brown.

“John is on such an upward trajectory with his writing and we are thrilled to be representing him at UMPG,” said Terry Wakefield, SVP of A&R, UMPG. “His lyric and melody instincts are on point for today’s country market.”

Resident Advisor x Spotify

Resident Advisor has announced a partnership with Spotify.

The partnership directly connects Spotify users to gigs by artists they like, via localised event listings promoted within the application. The deal aims to provide a new pipeline of support to local venues and independent promoters.

“The vitality of local scenes is essential for the sustainability and creativity of the global electronic music community,” Nick Sabine, co-founder of Resident Advisor. “Our collaboration with Spotify is a brilliant evolution of the work we have been doing for almost two decades to support the work of the independent artists, venues and promoters which act as the pillars of those scenes.”

Beatroot one

Memphis-based Beatroot Music is administering the unpaid royalties of Dart Music, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The company will fulfill pending royalty payments to hundreds of rightsholders who distributed their works through Dart's services. Claims must be submitted through Beatroot's online portal.

"We believe in compensating rightsholders for their creative works, and this is why we agreed to administer this fund on behalf of Dart Music,” said George Monger, director of operations at Beatroot. “When Chris McMurtry, Dart's founder, asked if we would be willing to, we were happy to take on this challenge. Our team has sourced together the metadata of thousands of tracks, which amounts to significant income for the deserving rightsholders. We're excited to disburse these payments and further support the independent ecosystem.”